Victim undergoes surgery, doctors say she is stable

It took about three hours for doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS) Trauma Centre on Saturday to operate on the 25-year-old gunshot victim to remove fragments from inside her jaw.

The victim is stable and under observation. The surgery took place around 2.30pm, and she was moved into the surgical ward at the sixth floor of the main building at the trauma centre.

The 25-year-old woman was shot in her face and thrown out of a Fortuner SUV on Friday night, allegedly by the brother of her school friend, whom she had lent around ₹2.5 lakh, in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.

“Doctors have told me that she is fine and recovering well. They said that they have retrieved some metallic parts from inside her mouth,” said her father.

According to the sources in the hospital, though the victim is stable at the moment, it is too early to assess the actual damage.

“Doctors can’t tell whether it was a bullet or something else that was removed surgically. What they retrieved from her jaw looked like metallic shards, and it is for investigators to decide what they belong to,” said a source in the hospital.

As it is a medico-legal case, the pieces have been handed over to the police.The hospital staff said they were keeping their fingers crossed.

“It will take some more time before it’s known whether the brain has been affected or not,” said the hospital source.

