Vijender Gupta accuses AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan of graft

The leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Thursday accused Delhi Waqf Board chairperson and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan of handing over waqf properties worth Rs 100 crore to unauthorised persons without due process. The MLA from Okhla, however, denied the charge and called the allegations baseless.

Alleging corruption in the Board, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader urged lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal to launch a CBI probe into the working of the board. He also demanded that all land and financial transactions be stopped.

“He is guilty of unlawfully creating and filling up 36 posts of different categories in Delhi Waqf Board with his relatives, friends and favourites,” Gupta said in a statement. He said Khan was trying to “unlawfully” open bank accounts in the name of the board to “siphon-off” huge sums for his personal gratification.

“Though the chief executive officer of the waqf board is a statutory signing authority in financial matters, Khan is bypassing him,” Gupta alleged.

Khan termed the allegations “baseless” and said he has not rented out any new properties in the last two years and the old tenancies are continuing.

“We had initiated an inquiry in February when the matter had come to our notice. There were some problems with the conduct of the CEO of the board, Abid Ali, but that does not amount to any corruption. Ali later left the board and Ashraf Ali was elected as the new CEO and the entire matter is now with the privilege committee of the Delhi Assembly,” Khan said.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 02:25 IST