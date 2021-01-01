e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Water waiver scheme by Delhi govt extended till March-end

Water waiver scheme by Delhi govt extended till March-end

Under the scheme, launched in August last year, all categories of houses get an exemption from late fee payments, while their pending water bills are waived partly or fully depending on the housing category.

delhi Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 16:20 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
Delhi’s colonies are categorised from A-H. A-D category colonies are considered as middle and upper-middle residential areas. ‘A’ category colonies include those in Maharani Bagh, Chanakyapuri and Golf Links.
Delhi’s colonies are categorised from A-H. A-D category colonies are considered as middle and upper-middle residential areas. ‘A’ category colonies include those in Maharani Bagh, Chanakyapuri and Golf Links.(HT Archive)
         

The Delhi government on Friday extended till March 31 its scheme offering a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge.

Under the scheme, launched in August last year, all categories of houses get an exemption from late fee payments, while their pending water bills are waived partly or fully depending on the housing category.

“We have decided to extend the last date for DJB’s scheme to enable more consumers to pay their water bills at reduced rates without facing any financial burden or difficulty,” Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyender Jain said.

“Till date, over 4.5 lakh consumers have availed benefit of this scheme and the DJB has earned Rs 632 crore in revenue,” he said.

The scheme will cover the consumers whose bills were pending till March 31 last year.

Delhi’s colonies are categorised from A-H. A-D category colonies are considered as middle and upper-middle residential areas. ‘A’ category colonies include those in Maharani Bagh, Chanakyapuri and Golf Links.

For ‘A’ and ‘B’ category colonies, 25 per cent rebate is given on their principal arrears while in the ‘C’ category colonies, 50 per cent waiver is provided.

In ‘D’ category colonies, people get a waiver of 75 per cent on their principal pending arrear.

tags
top news
India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain in India, tally reaches 29
4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain in India, tally reaches 29
GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December
GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December
Dubai-based kingpin of cryptocurrency scam arrested from Delhi airport
Dubai-based kingpin of cryptocurrency scam arrested from Delhi airport
Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds
Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds
‘We have our freedom in our hands’: Boris Johnson after UK formally leaves EU
‘We have our freedom in our hands’: Boris Johnson after UK formally leaves EU
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In