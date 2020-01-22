e-paper
Wife of Atlas Cycles' owner kills self at Delhi residence

delhi Updated: Jan 22, 2020 21:36 IST
A 57-year-old woman, identified as the wife of Atlas Cycles co-owner and -promoter Sanjay Kapur, allegedly killed herself at her Aurangzeb Lane home in Lutyens’ Delhi on Tuesday, the police said Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said Natasha Kapur was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the bathroom of her bedroom. A half-page “suicide note” was also found there. “In the note, purportedly written by her, Natasha asked her husband and children to take care of themselves. The exact reason behind her extreme step is not known and we are yet to speak to the family about it,” the DCP said.

DCP Singhal said that around 3.32pm Tuesday, the police received a call informing that Natasha Kapur had hanged herself. “The room was not locked from inside. By the time the police reached, the occupants of the house had already brought her body down,” Singhal said.

An officer from the area police station said Natasha was rushed to Sir Gangaram Hospital where she was declared brought dead. The body was later moved to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital’s mortuary, where the autopsy was conducted Wednesday.

Police said an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been initiated since Natasha’s death was unnatural but prima facie, they do not suspect foul play.

“Whether she was suffering from depression is being probed. The handwritten note is being sent to the forensic lab to match the handwriting with that of Natasha’s,” the officer added.

Atlas Cycles is one of India’s leading cycle manufacturing companies.

