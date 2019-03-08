Will ask Delhi govt to allow kids to write test who missed exam after their homes were demolished: Panel

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Thursday urged the Delhi government to give another chance to students who had missed their exam after their “illegal” homes near the Nehru Place Metro Station were demolished.

The commission had taken cognisance of a Hindustan Times report published on Thursday regarding the demolition of around 30 homes on Tuesday

Two DCPCR members visited the spot and met the residents. “During our visit, we found 22 school going children who skipped there exam there. We did not find any board examination aspirant there though. We requested the department of education to give another chance to these students to appear in exams so that they do not lose a year,” DCPRC member Jyoti Rathe said.

Residents told the members that they had not received any written notice of the demolition that was conducted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). “We requested the families to shift to a nearby night shelter till the time their children’s exams got over. However, they said they could not do that as there will be no one to take care of their possessions,” she said.

Delhi Development Authority vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor on Wednesday said that the jhuggis were removed as they were on its land.

“We do ask the people to produce required documents. If they want time, that is also provided. However, in this case, they did not ask for time,” he had said.

