Woman on morning walk attacked by three pet dogs, including a Pitbull

A 45-year-old woman who was out on a morning walk was attacked by a pack of three pet dogs, including a Pitbull, in outer Delhi’s Rohini on Thursday morning, police said.

Bitten in her back, the woman, Shobha Singh, had to be hospitalised but is out of danger. SD Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), said a case of negligent conduct with respect to animals and of causing hurt has been registered at the KN Katju Marg police station.

“The injured woman told us that she can identify the owner of the pet dogs,” said the DCP. The woman lives in Rohini Sector 17 and is a homemaker. On Friday morning, she and her neighbours were on a walk at a local public park when they decided to rest for a while.

“We were sitting on a bench when a man walked past with three dogs despite signboards that prohibit pets from being brought in. As he neared us, he let loose the dogs,” said Singh.

Singh said she and her neighbours objected when the two smaller dogs approached them. “We were warding off the smaller dogs when a Pitbull pounced on me,” Singh said, adding the two other dogs followed suit.

By the time Singh was able to chase away the dogs, she was bleeding from her back. She dialled the police after which the police sent her for a medical examination and registered a first information report on her complaint.

