Bharti Public hosts MUN conference

211 student delegates from 33 schools took part in the meet.

delhi Updated: Jan 23, 2020 19:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Principal Savita Arora and director Rajesh Batra felicitated the winners.
Principal Savita Arora and director Rajesh Batra felicitated the winners.(HT)
         

Bharti Public School, Swasthya Vihar, held the second edition of a Model United Nations Conference with the collaboration of the United Nations Information Centre, which aimed to educate students about current affairs, international relations, diplomacy, and the working of the United Nations.

During the two-day event, 211 student delegates from 33 schools took on roles of international diplomats divided into six committees: UNGA, UNCSW, UNHRC, UNEP, AIPPM and the International Press. Each presented resolutions regarding peace and justice. The agendas included challenging issues like reconciling the right to data privacy with global security, feminisation of poverty, combating environmental problems and combating defamation of religion. The theme of the MUN was breaking the wheel of silence and the need to raise our voices against injustice. The students learnt how to come to a consensus and recommend a solution. Most importantly, the students learnt how to conduct research and develop oratory skills. The conference started with the opening ceremony celebrating unity in diversity. Bhartians presented dances from different states, put up stalls and depicted the idea of best out of waste. The celebration ended with beatboxing and a speech by faculty advisor Priyanka Khurana.

Principal Savita Arora and director Rajesh Batra felicitated winners of BPS MUN including the best chairs. The play on the theme Men Too was appreciated by one and all.

