 Educate pilgrims and tourists on safety - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Editorials / Educate pilgrims and tourists on safety

Educate pilgrims and tourists on safety

ByHT Editorial
Jan 29, 2024 09:03 PM IST

Festivals are integral to Indian social and religious life. Organisers have to be educated about the perils of ignoring safety nets at festivals

The accident at the popular Kalkaji temple in South Delhi that resulted in the death of one person has a ring of deja vu about it. Poor planning, shoddy crowd management, indifference to permissions and safety arrangements have been highlighted as reasons behind the incident. A makeshift platform erected for a jagran (devotional musical performance) collapsed when 50-60 people reportedly climbed onto it. Police have said the organisers did not have permission to hold the event. Temple authorities too said the same.

The site of the Kalkaji temple where a wooden platform collapsed during a ‘Jagran’ early Sunday (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo) PREMIUM
The site of the Kalkaji temple where a wooden platform collapsed during a ‘Jagran’ early Sunday (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Accidents at festivals and functions at religious places are not uncommon. In March last year, 36 people died when a structure built over a stepwell in a temple in Indore collapsed. The covering was not meant for so many people to stand on. In 2016, 102 persons were killed in a blaze following fireworks at a temple near Kollam, Kerala: The fireworks were unauthorised. In Sabarimala in 2011, 104 people died in a stampede; as did 224 in Chamunda Devi, Jodhpur, in 2008; and 291 in Mandher Devi temple, Wai, Maharashtra, in 2005. There are scores of such incidents that have resulted in thousands of deaths. In each case, probes have zeroed in on the same reasons — poor crowd management and construction, and negligence of safety measures.

Festivals are integral to Indian social and religious life. Organisers have to be educated about the perils of ignoring safety nets at festivals. The successful conduct of events such as the Kumbh Mela has revealed that administrations in India do have methods, systems and technology to manage large crowds. Also, pilgrims, tourists, and devotees need to be sensitised on orderly conduct. Every life is precious and even a single death is unacceptable.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On