IPL auction: Indian players shine bright

The Indian Premier League (IPL)’s mega player auction cemented the faith of the world’s most high-profile Twenty20 league in home-grown talent. Of the 204 players bought by the expanded field of 10 teams spending ₹551.7 crore, 137 are Indians. The biggest sign of a league’s maturity is the increased involvement of home-grown talent and IPL ticked that box emphatically. Big money went to all-rounders, fast bowlers, and young players. Thus, it was no wonder that young wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan was the most expensive buy with five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) spending ₹15.25 crore for him. MI’s focus was the future as it bought the injured England fast bowler Jofra Archer ( ₹8 crore) and South Africa’s Dewald Brevis, 18, and nicknamed “Baby AB de Villiers”, for ₹3 crore. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s biggest buys, too, were bowlers — Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Harshal Patel (both ₹10.75 crore). Kolkata Knight Riders spent ₹12.25 crore on Shreyas Iyer, who is likely to be made skipper.

All-rounders were in big demand. Punjab Kings paid ₹11.50 crore for England’s big-hitting Liam Livingston, who also bowls off-spin and leg-spin. He was the most expensive foreign player at the auction. Teams also focused on buying back former players, stressing on continuity. Lucknow Super Giant’s biggest buy was domestic fast bowler, Avesh Khan ( ₹10 crore) and all-rounder Jason Holder ( ₹8.75 crore). The auction drew the line on sentiment as Suresh Raina, Steven Smith, Ishant Sharma and Eoin Morgan all went unsold. Fresh faces were in demand with India’s victorious Under-19 World Cup players such as Rajangad Bawa, skipper Yash Dhull and Rajvardhan Hangargekar all finding buyers.

