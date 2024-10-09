Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: 3 charts that explain the Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir election results

ByRoshan Kishore, Nishant Ranjan, Abhishek Jha, New Delhi
Oct 09, 2024 12:26 AM IST

.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has retained Haryana for the third consecutive time while the National Conference and Congress alliance has managed to win a clear majority in the first assembly elections in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The results are contrary to what almost all exit polls predicted: that the Congress would comfortably win Haryana while Jammu & Kashmir would not give a clear majority to any alliance. What explains these results? Here are three charts that put things into perspective.

The results are contrary to what most exit polls predicted: that the Congress would win Haryana while J&K would not give a clear majority to any alliance.
The results are contrary to what most exit polls predicted: that the Congress would win Haryana while J&K would not give a clear majority to any alliance.

Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On