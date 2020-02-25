e-paper
10,054 posts in Odisha Police lying vacant: Minister

education Updated: Feb 25, 2020 16:17 IST

education Updated: Feb 25, 2020 16:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhubaneswar
The Odisha government on Monday told the Assembly that 10,054 posts in different categories in the state police were lying vacant.
The Odisha government on Monday told the Assembly that 10,054 posts in different categories in the state police were lying vacant.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
         

The Odisha government on Monday told the Assembly that 10,054 posts in different categories in the state police were lying vacant.

As many as 78 IPS posts of Odisha cadre were also vacant for a long time, Minister of State for Home, DS Mishra said, adding that the sanctioned strength of the state IPS cadre is 195.

Replying to questions the minister said 10,054 posts in different categories in Odisha Police were lying vacant till December 2019.

He said 29 state cadre IPS officers were on central deputation. “Of the 29 IPS officers in the central deputation, three officers are working outside Odisha for more than 12 years,” Mishra said.

The minister claimed that the state government has made several moves seeking more number of officers to fill up vacancies in the IPS cadre but it has not been addressed.

Giving details on the 10,054 vacancies, the minister said while 501 posts remain vacant in Group A, 1,823 in Group B, 6,487 in Group C and 1,243 in Group D posts.

The Odisha Police has a sanctioned strength of 72,119 while the present staff strength of the police force is 62,065, he said.

He said efforts are on to fill up the vacant posts through a recruitment drive and also through promotions and transfers.

