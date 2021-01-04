e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / ‘100 tablets for students in rural Tamil Nadu, Karnataka’

‘100 tablets for students in rural Tamil Nadu, Karnataka’

For this, the Consulate General of Israel to South India has partnered with The Art of Living, a spiritual organisation.

education Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 19:00 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Bengaluru
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Underprivileged school children in rural Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are to get 100 tablets for distance learning.

For this, the Consulate General of Israel to South India has partnered with The Art of Living, a spiritual organisation.

With the COVID-19 forcing schools to switch to distance learning, children in remote areas with limited internet access experience a larger challenge than those in urban areas, the Art of Living said in a statement on Monday.

The partnership aims to enable teachers to lend support to these students and bridge the literacy gaps, the statement said.

The Consulate looks forward to assisting students with limited resources to navigate this academic year.

Commenting on it, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of the Art of Living said, We welcome this first-of-its-kind partnership between the Art of Living and the Israeli government.

Online learning will reach marginalised students from vulnerable communities and help them a lot.” The Consul General Jonathan Zadka said, This partnership with a like-minded organisation allows us to share this view with our host country, India.” “We pray that the pandemic situation will be over soon and that these children could go back to their education routine,” Zadka said.

tags
top news
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
‘Give me one week’s time’: Bharat Biotech chief on questions about Covid-19 efficacy
‘Give me one week’s time’: Bharat Biotech chief on questions about Covid-19 efficacy
‘No ghar wapasi’: Farmer leader vows to keep protesting till farm laws are repealed
‘No ghar wapasi’: Farmer leader vows to keep protesting till farm laws are repealed
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
LIVE | ‘Hoping we will come to conlusion in next round of talks’: Tomar
LIVE | ‘Hoping we will come to conlusion in next round of talks’: Tomar
5 key takeaways from Donald Trump’s phone call to overturn election results
5 key takeaways from Donald Trump’s phone call to overturn election results
Suresh Raina reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s words to him after 100th century
Suresh Raina reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s words to him after 100th century
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In