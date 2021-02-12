11 held for ragging in Karnataka college
Eleven nursing and physiotherapy students were arrested on Thursday for their alleged involvement in ragging in a private college here, police said.
All the arrested were natives of Kerala and had allegedly ragged five freshers from their state by assaulting them, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters here.
The students who were harassed approached the college management, which in turn filed a police complaint.
"After interrogating 18 students in this connection, we have arrested 11 students," he said, adding they had been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the state education act.
