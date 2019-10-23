13 underprivileged kids from Bodh Gaya headed for France for classes

education

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:35 IST

As many as 13 children, including seven girls, are now all set to leave for France to learn French there.

All these children have already learnt the basics of the French language here and after a formal examination they were finally cleared to pursue the advanced course in the language.

The platform has been provided to underprivileged children by Jeanne Pere, a 79-year-old French woman popularly known as ‘Mummy ji’ in Gaya and Bodh Gaya.

With her passion to serve the underprivileged children, she set up a residential school with the help of a charitable trust, where such children can receive primary education with food and lodging free of cost. Presently, there are 150 children studying at the school.

Pere had earlier worked with Missionaries of Charity under the guidance of Nobel Laureate Mother Teresa.

“We tried to persuade several parents to send their children to our school so that they can come out of their conventional life. We have 150 children in our school so far,’’ Pere said.

“After our decade-long efforts, we were able to lit the flame of learning among the poor masses of Bodh Gaya who gradually started visiting our school. With advice from local intellectuals and overseas tourists, we decided to give lessons in foreign languages, particularly French and English, ’’ she said, adding, “We have now groomed over 25 children out of which 13 would go to France for higher education.”

On being asked about the departure time of the children, Munna Paswan, secretary of the charitable trust, said, “We have already applied for their study visa which would be completed within two months.”

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 20:33 IST