e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Two-day virtual conclave on education concludes

Two-day virtual conclave on education concludes

IDP Education is a global leader in international education services. With a network of over 120 offices, it has a presence in more than 30 countries.

education Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 13:14 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (Getty Images)
         

A two-day virtual education conclave, the theme of which was “decoding future in the times of change” and which was attended by over 15,000 students from across the globe, concluded on Friday, according to officials.

“This conference brought together industry experts from all over the world on one single platform to discuss prevalent topics in the education industry. The speakers and panellists who attended the conclave shared their insights on digital transformation in international education, student mobility issues, a shift in student behaviour, current trends in the education industry, English language testing requirements, future of Indian education, expectations of students and their parents and future of work,” Piyush Kumar, regional director (South Asia), IDP Education, said.

“In these two days, we all learnt about how digital technology is transforming higher education, were able to imbibe the latest views on global student mobility, understand what some of the top universities across the globe have to say about the future of international higher education, and learn about the latest trends in the study abroad plans of international education aspirants,” he added.

The conclave was attended by some of the prominent names in the education industry such as Sarah Hariz (Trade and Investment Commissioner, Austrade, New Delhi), Gabrielle Rolan (Pro Vice-Chancellor International, University of South Australia, Australia), Harry Booty (UKVI International Communications Lead, UK Home Office), Matt Dean (Pro Vice-Chancellor International - Recruitment & Pathways, Aston University, UK), Ravneet Pawha (Deputy Vice President - Global and CEO - South Asia, Deakin University, Australia) among others.

IDP Education is a global leader in international education services. With a network of over 120 offices, it has a presence in more than 30 countries. IDP Education Limited is an ASX listed company that is 50 per cent owned by 38 Australian universities.

tags
top news
NGT bans sale, use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30
NGT bans sale, use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30
Is Bihar ready for a young CM? Tomorrow’s counting to decide
Is Bihar ready for a young CM? Tomorrow’s counting to decide
Maharashtra governor ‘concerned’ about Arnab Goswami’s health, security
Maharashtra governor ‘concerned’ about Arnab Goswami’s health, security
Delhi HC notice to media houses, journalists over coverage of Sushant Singh death case
Delhi HC notice to media houses, journalists over coverage of Sushant Singh death case
Narcotics Control Bureau raids actor Arjun Rampal’s house in Mumbai
Narcotics Control Bureau raids actor Arjun Rampal’s house in Mumbai
From ‘love’ to ‘thug’: Joe Biden win to change US-North Korea dynamic
From ‘love’ to ‘thug’: Joe Biden win to change US-North Korea dynamic
Posters declare Tejashwi Yadav Bihar CM day before counting of votes
Posters declare Tejashwi Yadav Bihar CM day before counting of votes
Indians’ H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump’s immigration orders
Indians’ H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump’s immigration orders
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In