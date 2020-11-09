Two-day virtual conclave on education concludes

education

A two-day virtual education conclave, the theme of which was “decoding future in the times of change” and which was attended by over 15,000 students from across the globe, concluded on Friday, according to officials.

“This conference brought together industry experts from all over the world on one single platform to discuss prevalent topics in the education industry. The speakers and panellists who attended the conclave shared their insights on digital transformation in international education, student mobility issues, a shift in student behaviour, current trends in the education industry, English language testing requirements, future of Indian education, expectations of students and their parents and future of work,” Piyush Kumar, regional director (South Asia), IDP Education, said.

“In these two days, we all learnt about how digital technology is transforming higher education, were able to imbibe the latest views on global student mobility, understand what some of the top universities across the globe have to say about the future of international higher education, and learn about the latest trends in the study abroad plans of international education aspirants,” he added.

The conclave was attended by some of the prominent names in the education industry such as Sarah Hariz (Trade and Investment Commissioner, Austrade, New Delhi), Gabrielle Rolan (Pro Vice-Chancellor International, University of South Australia, Australia), Harry Booty (UKVI International Communications Lead, UK Home Office), Matt Dean (Pro Vice-Chancellor International - Recruitment & Pathways, Aston University, UK), Ravneet Pawha (Deputy Vice President - Global and CEO - South Asia, Deakin University, Australia) among others.

IDP Education is a global leader in international education services. With a network of over 120 offices, it has a presence in more than 30 countries. IDP Education Limited is an ASX listed company that is 50 per cent owned by 38 Australian universities.