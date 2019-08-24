22 teachers found working with fake certificates in Bihar, FIR ordered

education

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:07 IST

East Champaran district education department ordered the registration of cases against 22 contractual teachers, posted in different blocks of East Champaran, after it was found that the teachers had been working with forged documents.

The development came barely a few days after cases were registered against four teachers, identified as Ranjani Ranjan Shrivastava, posted at Middle school Chailaha; Manish Kumar, posted at Kukurajari; Binod Kumar, posted at Ajgarawa and Lokesh Kumar, posted at Semarahiya, in Banjariya block of East Champaran.

Confirming this, District Education Officer (DEO) Lalit Razak, said that certificates submitted by the teachers were found forged. "The respective block education officer (BEO) had been asked to lodge and FIR againts them,” the DEO said.

The matter came to the fore during the inspection conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 13:07 IST