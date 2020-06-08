e-paper
29,701 teachers working under SSA will get to work till 60 yrs: Assam minister

29,701 teachers working under SSA will get to work till 60 yrs: Assam minister

The Assam Education Minister further added that the 17 schools in which students were not able to pass the matriculation exam will be closed and their teachers will be transferred to other schools.

Jun 08, 2020
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Guwahati
Assam Education, Health and Finance Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Assam Education, Health and Finance Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that all the 29,701 TET teachers working under the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) will retire at the age of 60 years.

Addressing a press meet here in Janata Bhawan, Guwahati, Dr Sarma said, “All the 29,701 teachers working under SSA will be able to work till 60 years of age. They will receive DA/DR allowances like the state government teachers. These teachers will also receive increments every year from now on.”

Dr. Sarma also added, “All these 29,701 TET teachers will also be allowed to take casual leaves, sick leaves, maternity leaves, etc as a regular state government teacher. They can also apply for bank loans under SSA.”

Further, in an important decision, the Assamese language has been made compulsory for classes one to tenth.

