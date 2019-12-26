8742 students of Jammu Kashmir apply through facilitation centre for NEET, scholarships in Pulwama

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 10:44 IST

As many as 8742 students have applied online and registered for the NEET examination and pre and post-matric scholarships through the facilitation centre in Pulwama, according to the district administration.

6,764 and 1,978 students have applied for scholarships and NEET examination respectively.

While 224 persons applied for PAN cards, 214 for passport and scores of persons availed the facility of various services including applying for Driving Licenses, FSSAI, PMJAY, air tickets and Labour Card services, according to the administration.

In order to ensure hassle-free internet access to the students, the district administration is planning to install more computers at the centre.