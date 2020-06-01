e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / ABVP slams Maharashtra govt over not holding final year varsity exams

ABVP slams Maharashtra govt over not holding final year varsity exams

The decision is not in accordance with the Maharashtra Universities Act, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said in a statement issued late Sunday night.

education Updated: Jun 01, 2020 13:43 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Pune
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, students’ wing affiliated to the RSS, has demanded the Maharashtra government to withdraw its decision of not holding the final year university exams in the state.

The decision is not in accordance with the Maharashtra Universities Act, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said in a statement issued late Sunday night.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state is not conducive to allow holding of the final year university exams.

“Aggregate marks of semester exams will be taken and students will be given marks,” Thackeray said.

“I held talks with vice chancellors.I may be the CM and they may be vice chancellors but we all are also parents.

We cannot let our children suffer. Those students who feel they could have done better if they had appeared for the final year exams, they will be given a chance when the situation normalises,” the chief minister said.

Reacting to it, the ABVP said the government has “double standards” over such an important issue, as it has allowed students to appear for grade improvement exams “in next semester”.

Therefore, this is an injustice with students and it will harm their future prospects,it said.

Thackeray on Sunday also said the state government is more keen to ensure the academic year starts on time in June than re-opening schools.

“Schools in rural areas where there is no pandemic spread can start whereas in cities online education can be given priority,” he said.

tags
top news
Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed
Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed
Live: Long queues as Indian railways start operations of 200 passenger trains
Live: Long queues as Indian railways start operations of 200 passenger trains
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM’s call for ‘maximum discussion’ on three things
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM’s call for ‘maximum discussion’ on three things
NITI Aayog official tests positive for Covid-19, a floor of Delhi office sealed for sanitation
NITI Aayog official tests positive for Covid-19, a floor of Delhi office sealed for sanitation
IMD says Nisarga likely to turn into ‘severe cyclonic storm’ on June 3
IMD says Nisarga likely to turn into ‘severe cyclonic storm’ on June 3
RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made Salman Khan’s music ‘dabangg’
RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made Salman Khan’s music ‘dabangg’
Senior ICMR scientist tests positive for coronavirus
Senior ICMR scientist tests positive for coronavirus
Unlocking begins today, cautious states ease several restrictions
Unlocking begins today, cautious states ease several restrictions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In