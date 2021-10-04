100% cutoffs no bar: Top DU colleges stare at ‘over admissions’

A 100% cutoff in BA (honours) in political science notwithstanding, Hindu and Ramjas colleges received 70 and 20 applications, respectively, from candidates with the perfect score on the first day of admissions, indicating the possibility of the course being over-subscribed. Admissions under the first cutoff will be on until Wednesday.

According to the official data shared by Delhi University with the colleges, around 4,500 students in the humanities scored 100% in Class 12 this year. Both Hindu and Ramjas have set 100% cutoff in their political science courses this year, with Hindu anticipating over-admissions as it has received over 70 applications against 49 seats, 20 of which are unreserved. Ramjas, on the other hand, has 78 seats in political science of which 31 are unreserved, and the college has already processed about 20 applications on the first day.

“This is the scenario on the first day itself. We received around 100 applications with a 100% score for political science of which over 70 have been processed by the department. We have received over 200 applications in BSc (honours) in physics, too, for which we had a cutoff of 99.66%,” said Hindu College principal Anju Shrivastava.

Hansraj College, which set a cutoff of 100% in BSc in computer science for its 58 seats, has already approved 23 applications with a 100% score on the first day itself. “Of these, 11 were in the unreserved category and 12 in the OBC category which will be converted into general category as per the rule,” said principal Rama Sharma.

Computer science emerged as one of the most sought-after courses this year with three colleges — Hansraj College, Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies — setting 100% cutoff. While Hansraj managed to fill nearly 40% of its seats on the first day itself, the other two colleges did not receive many applications from 100% scorers.

Principals across colleges said they would have to wait till Wednesday to analyse the number of admissions in these subjects and decide upon the next cutoff depending on the availability of seats. Students are allowed clear payments by 5pm on Friday.

On Friday, eight DU colleges announced 100% cutoff in 11 undergraduate courses due to an increased number of top scorers this year. A total of 220,156 students scored 90% or more this year, as compared to 196,620 in 2020 — a jump of nearly 12%. Students scoring 95% or more have almost doubled to 70,004 from last year’s 38,686.

Principals also attributed soaring cutoffs to factors such as lack of subject-wise data for admissions. Since DU rules call for giving admissions to all students who meet the announced eligibility criteria, colleges often struggle with over-admissions. Principals said they opted for 100% cutoff this year to tackle over-admissions in popular courses.

Ramjas principal Manoj Khanna said, “The department has already recommended 22 admissions for physics of which two candidates have 100% score and remaining are (reserved) category admissions (the cutoffs for which are marginally lower). For BCom (honours), however, which has a cutoff of 99.25%, we have received applications from around 25 candidates with a perfect score.”

Tanvir Aeijaz, who is the head of the political science and BA programme department at Ramjas College and is involved in the admission process, said, “We received around five applications in the unreserved category, 10 from Other Backward Class, one from economically weaker sections (EWS), and one from the Scheduled Castes (SC) category with 100% scores for political science. Most of them are from the Kerala state board. All of them will be moved to the unreserved category since rules state that students who qualify for the unreserved category should be admitted under the same. It seems like it was a good call to keep the 100% cutoff as we received nearly 20 applications with that score on the first day itself and it may only increase in the next two days,” Aeijaz said.

He added that these were the applications approved by the college administration and will be finalised once candidates pay their fees. According to the seat matrix declared by DU, there are 31 unreserved category seats in political science (Honours) in the college. For BA programme, two students with a 100% score have been admitted in the unreserved category for the 36 seats in that category.

The situation at DDU and SSCBS was a little different. While DDU received 19 applications for computer science, competing for around 60 seats, SSCBS received one application with a perfect score.

SSCBS principal Poonam Verma said, “We will be analysing the admissions conducted under the first cutoff across colleges and bring down the cutoff accordingly in the second list,” she said, adding that the college kept 100% cutoff in the subject to avoid over-admission.

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College did not receive any application for its BCom course – which had a 100% cutoff – till Monday evening.

Shri Ram College of Commerce, which also set 100% cut-off in two of its courses: BCom (Honours) and BA Honours in Economics, did not respond to calls or messages for information on the number of admissions on day one. However, college officials said that they had received around 60 applications for BCom (Honours) with 100% score. These applications were yet to be processed. There are 626 seats in the college in Bcom (Hons) with 169 UR category seats.

Students, meanwhile, said the process was smooth on the first day. Tisha Mondal, who scored around 96% in her Class 12 boards from a private school in Bengaluru and applied for BCom in Maitreyi College, said she did not encounter any glitches but the information bulletin was not as detailed as last year. “Some of the appendices were missing and so students from other state boards struggled for clarity over certain matters, such as equivalent subjects while calculating their best of four subjects,” Mondal said.

The second cutoff will be released on Saturday.