Accelerate your career growth with ISB Executive Education's IT Project Management Certificate Programme

The global IT sector is poised for significant expansion. According to Gartner, spending on software is expected to rise by 14%, reaching $1.23 trillion in 2025. IT services are also projected to grow by 9.4%, totaling $1.73 trillion. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (GenAI) are key drivers of this increased investment. This rapid growth underscores the escalating demand for skilled IT project managers capable of navigating complex digital transformations. Advance IT project management skills with ISB Executive Education's programme and excel in leading projects efficiently.

ISB Executive Education's Certificate in IT Project Management is meticulously designed to equip professionals with the essential skills and knowledge to excel in this dynamic environment. The programme offers comprehensive training in agile methodologies, risk management, and the utilisation of advanced project management tools, empowering participants to lead IT initiatives effectively and drive organisational success.

Comprehensive Curriculum and Essential Tools for Project Managers

The ISB Executive Education’s IT Project Management programme offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to prepare professionals with essential project management skills and tools. Participants gain expertise in agile software development using Trello, Confluence, Asana, and JIRA. "Covering all project lifecycle phases, the programme includes modules on project selection, prioritisation, and portfolio management."

PMP Certification Training

Designed to deliver 35 hours of focused PMP Certification training, this programme enables you with the knowledge and confidence to excel in the PMP exam and succeed as a Project Manager. Aligned with the latest PMI guidelines, the training covers key performance domains like People, Process, and Business Environment, along with Predictive, Agile, and Hybrid lifecycles. It provides the essential 35 Professional Development Units (PDUs), fully authorised by Project Management Institute (PMI), to support your career growth and certification success.

GenAI Live Masterclasses

Attend live masterclasses on GenAI, exploring AI-driven applications in risk assessment, reporting, scheduling, and resource management, supported by hands-on training with tools like Wrike. By incorporating these cutting-edge AI techniques, the programme ensures you stay ahead in the dynamic field of project management, enabling smarter, more efficient project execution.

Expert Lectures, Capstone Project and Case Studies

The ISB Executive Education’s IT Project Management programme offers a flexible, self-paced online learning experience designed for working professionals. Participants can access pre-recorded lectures from globally renowned ISB faculty over three months, requiring a commitment of 4-6 hours per week. The programme concludes with a rigorous 4-week Capstone Project, allowing learners to apply their skills to real-world scenarios. The programme also offers industry-specific case studies in BFSI, manufacturing, and construction to ensure practical, real-world learning.

What Sets This Programme Apart?

Real-world case studies like Reliance Energy's Digital Transformation, optimising Government Infrastructure Projects, analysing Internet Forecasting System

Live masterclasses on GenAI and project management tools

Practice quizzes and self-study discussions

PMP certification training

Key Takeaways From The Programme

By the end of this programme, participants will:

Master IT project management fundamentals, including stakeholder analysis, agile methods, and large-scale project planning.

Learn to develop comprehensive project plans and effectively oversee software development life cycles.

Gain expertise in project scheduling, monitoring, evaluation, and risk assessment.

Acquire advanced knowledge of real-time reporting and AI-driven tools through live GenAI masterclasses with industry experts.

Explore AI use cases for schedule optimisation, resource allocation, and demand forecasting.

Receive hands-on training in leading project management tools like JIRA, Asana, and Wrike.

Who Is This Programme For?

Professionals looking to refine IT operations management, enhance project management skills, and lead teams effectively.

Early-career professionals aiming to improve systems and processes.

Mid-level managers transitioning into leadership roles, or consultants aspiring to develop analytics-driven IT strategies.

ISB Executive Education Advantage

ISB Executive Education, ranked #1 in India and #5 in Asia by the Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2024, offers unmatched expertise in project management education. The certificate programme combines in-depth theoretical knowledge with practical insights, based on feedback from over 400 participants. Designed to empower professionals with industry-relevant skills, this programme serves as a pivotal step toward advancing careers and achieving leadership roles in the field of project management.

Programme Details

Starts on: 27 March 2025

Duration: 12 weeks, Online

Programme Fee: ₹1,23,000

Eligibility: Any Graduate/Diploma Holder

