Advance your career with B Tech for working professionals at Sanskriti University and Lingaya's Vidyapeeth

In today's fast-moving, highly competitive world, the need for constant upskilling is simply unavoidable. Careers can easily hit a stagnant patch - perhaps increments may dry up, or new opportunities will seem out of reach. That's when taking a smart step like pursuing a B Tech for working professionals can truly turn things around. Jobs that value a B Tech degree are everywhere, making it a wise investment in your future. Flexible, practical, and designed for real-world application, these courses help you stay relevant and climb higher. After all, in a world that never stops evolving, neither should you.

B Tech degree for diploma holders

For experienced diploma holders, a B Tech degree can be a real game-changer. With a degree in hand, you’ll find greater job opportunities and stronger market approval than diplomas. It’s not just about adding another certificate; it’s about unlocking better job roles, higher salaries, and greater career mobility. Many companies now prefer candidates with a B Tech for senior positions, making it easier to move up the ladder. Plus, with the right specialisation, your earning potential can see a serious boost. It’s a chance to break free from career limitations and explore exciting new paths. If you’re aiming for leadership roles or simply want to future-proof your career, a B Tech could be your perfect next step.

B Tech degree for a working professionals

A B Tech degree for working professionals brings major advantages, especially for diploma holders keen to grow. Practical experience gives you hands-on knowledge, but pairing it with a formal B Tech qualification takes your profile to a whole new level. It shows employers you not only know how to do the work but also understand the theory and innovation behind it. This powerful combination positions you perfectly for leadership roles in engineering – whether it’s managing teams, leading projects, or handling complex designs. Plus, the degree opens doors to better pay and career stability. If you’re ready to move from executing tasks to making big decisions, a B Tech can be the perfect launchpad for your ambitions.

For years, a B Tech was seen as best pursued offline, but online courses are changing everything now. Also, The world of education has truly evolved, and today, pursuing a B Tech degree through Flexible learning is not only possible but also incredibly popular. Gone are the days when you had to choose between work and further studies. Now, B Tech programme for Working Professionals offer the flexibility to do both, opening doors for working professionals and diploma holders alike. You’ll find a whole range of options—B Tech weekend programmes, B Tech for Working Professionals, and B Tech Work Integrated Learning programmes, each designed to suit different schedules and needs. These courses combine online lectures, weekend classes, and practical projects, allowing you to apply your learning immediately at work. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your skills, shift roles, or climb the leadership ladder, these flexible programmes fit perfectly into your life. With changing times, it’s reassuring to know that advancing your career doesn’t mean putting the rest of your life on hold.

Which universities provide online B Tech courses?

Choosing the right university is crucial when it comes to pursuing a Flexible B Tech. Two names that truly stand out are Sanskriti University and Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth. Sanskriti University offers industry-ready online B.Tech programmes, blending academic excellence with practical training and strong placement support. Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth offers a comprehensive B.Tech programme with industry-focussed curriculum, experienced faculty, and flexible learning options for professionals.

B Tech, Sanskriti University

Sanskriti University aims to provide world-class education focussed on research, innovation, and industry alignment. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, it emphasizes value-based, skill-driven learning, preparing students for dynamic corporate environments. The university fosters interdisciplinary research and collaborates with industries to develop socially responsible, employable professionals. It also strives to nurture sports talent and create centres of excellence in various domains, ensuring holistic development for its students.

Programme:

This programme, in accordance with AICTE's 2024-27 guidelines, is tailored for working professionals. It offers flexibility in scheduling theory and practical classes, even beyond office hours, to accommodate job and personal commitments. Designed to enhance skills and align with industry trends, the programme equips engineers and other professionals with the technical expertise required to excel in various fields, including engineering, management, and customer-facing roles.

Duration:

The programme spans 36 months (three years) across six semesters​

Key courses:

Civil Engineering

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering

Why choose Sanskriti University?

Sanskriti University, established under the U.P. Govt. Act, is recognised for its academic excellence. It is a member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), a global network of over 500 universities. The university holds multiple accreditations, including ISO 21001:2018, approval from the Bar Council of India, Rehabilitation Council of India, and Pharmacy Council of India, and is committed to fostering innovation through its Institution Innovation Council.

Fee structure:

Semester fee: ₹40,000 per semester​

Exam fee: ₹2,000 per semester​

Registration fee: ₹3000 one-time

More details here:

https://engineering.sanskriti.edu.in/fee-details/

B Tech, Lingaya's Vidyapeeth

Lingaya's Vidyapeeth, originally Lingaya's Institute of Management and Technology, was founded in 1998 and accredited by the NBA. Recognised by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, it offers B.Tech and M.Tech programmes for working professionals and diploma holders. With a focus on professional education, it aims to meet global and industrial needs.

Programme:

Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth offers B.Tech programme for working professionals, with durations of six semesters. The courses focus on enhancing technical skills and professional growth. Learning materials are available 24/7 through a Learning Management System (LMS). Performance is assessed continuously through quizzes, assignments, practicals, and exams, providing professionals with a solid foundation in real-world applications and innovative solutions.

Duration:

6 Semesters (3 years course)

Key features:

Faculty and Alumni: Learn from over 200 distinguished faculty members and join a network of 20,000+ alumni.

Interactive Learning: The programme adopts an innovative approach for a highly interactive learning experience.

Flexible Learning: Classes are held in the evenings, weekends, and holidays, making it suitable for working professionals.

Practical Exposure: Hands-on practical classes take place on weekends in advanced lab facilities.

24/7 Access: All course materials, including video lectures, are available through the Learning Management System (LMS) at any time.

Continuous Evaluation: Regular assessments, including quizzes and practicals, ensure continuous learning and timely feedback.

Skill Development: The programme focuses on equipping students with the latest technical skills and leadership qualities to tackle real-world challenges.

Key courses:

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Mechanical and Automobile Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Why choose Lingaya's Vidyapeeth?

This programme offers Diploma Holders who are also working professionals the opportunity to earn an engineering degree while maintaining their work schedule. Through live, interactive classes and 24/7 access to recordings, students can acquire cutting-edge technological skills. Designed for ambitious professionals seeking career growth, it provides a flexible learning experience, allowing individuals to enhance their qualifications and advance in the modern engineering world.

Fee structure:

Course Fee (per semester) Rs.50,000/- (per semester)

Registration (one time) Rs. 5000/- (one time)

Exam Fee (per semester) Rs. 5000/- (per semester)

More details here:

https://engineering.lingayasvidyapeeth.edu.in/fee-details/