AKTU UPTAC 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 releasing today at uptac.admissions.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 22, 2023 08:38 AM IST

AKTU UPTAC 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 will be out today at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University will release AKTU UPTAC 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 on September 22, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released for B Tech and B Arch courses.

Candidates who have participated in the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in. Follow the steps given below to check the results.

AKTU UPTAC 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

  • Visit the official site of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.
  • Click on AKTU UPTAC 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per schedule, the online willingness (freeze/ float), payment of seat confirmation and online withdrawal will be done from September 22 to September 24 for BTech and BArch courses.

The UG and PG courses seat allotment result will be displayed on website on September 23, 2023 and the online willingness (freeze/ float), payment of seat confirmation and online withdrawal will be done from September 23 to September 25, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AKTU.

