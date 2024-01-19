close_game
News / Education / Admissions / Anant National University kicks off registration for ADEPT; candidates to register by Jan 20, test scheduled for Jan 25

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 19, 2024 02:37 PM IST

ADEPT to give opportunity to students seeking admission to the Bachelor of Design program at the University after Class 12, as informed in a press release.

Anant National University has begun the registrations for the Anant Design Entrance and Proficiency Test (ADEPT), formerly recognized as the Design Entrance Test (DET).

Anant National University kicks off the registration for ADEPT. (Representational image)(Unsplash)
According to a press release issued by the University, the test will be conducted online on January 25 at 6 pm. Registration for round 1 will be accepted till January 20.

The release further states that students will get a unique opportunity with ADEPT if they are seeking admission to the Bachelor of Design program at the University after the completion of their Class 12 board exams.

The test will be held for 60 minutes in English and will evaluate candidates on factors like design aptitude, creativity, problem-solving abilities, logical skills, general awareness, and more.

Prof. Bhaskar Bhatt, the Director of the School of Design at Anant National University highlighted that ADEPT consists of a holistic approach and scrutinizes both creative aptitude and the depth of awareness regarding societal and global dynamics.

(For more information, visit the official website)

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
