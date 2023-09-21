News / Education / Admissions / AP EAMCET 2023 final phase seat allotment result today

AP EAMCET 2023 final phase seat allotment result today

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 21, 2023 08:28 AM IST

AP EAMCET 2023 Final Phase Allotment Result 2023: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/.

Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh is going to announced seat allotment result for the final phase of Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP EAMCET/EAPCET 2023) counselling today, September 21. It will be available on the counselling website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/. The result will be displayed after 6 pm.

AP EAMCET 2023 final phase seat allotment result releasing today(HT FILE)

After seat allotment result is out, candidates can self-report at the allotted college between September 22 and 25.

These are the steps to check AP EAMCET/EAPCET final round seat allotment results:

How to check AP EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result for final phase

Go to the official website of AP EAMCET counselling: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/.

Now, open the seat allotment results shown on the home page.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit the details and check your allotment result.

Download the allotment order and take a printout for reporting.

The final phase registration for EAMCET counselling started on September 14 and ended on September 15, 2023.

The web options exercise option was available from September 14 to September 17, 2023.

