AP EAMCET 2024 final round seat allotment result out at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, direct link here

Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has released AP EAMCET 2024 final round seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for final round counselling can check the seat allotment result on the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET 2024 final round seat allotment result out, direct link here (Hindustan Times)

The last date for self-reporting and reporting at college can be done from August 26 to August 30, 2024.

AP EAMCET 2024 final round seat allotment result: How to check

All the candidates who have applied for the counselling round can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAMCET 2024 final round seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This is the final round for candidates seeking admission into B.E/B.Tech Courses.

The registration process started on August 19 and ended on August 21, 2024. From August 19 to August 22, 2024, uploaded certificates were verified online. From August 20 to August 22, 2024, web options were exercised. The candidates' options were changed on August 23, 2024. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.