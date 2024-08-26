AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Monday announced the third and final round seat allotment results for the third or final round of AP EAMCET counselling. Candidates who have applied for this round of of Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (Medical) counselling can check their seat allotment results on the official website of the board, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. AP EAMCET round 3 allotment result live updates. AP EAMCET 3rd allotment result out, here's how to check final allotment result

As per the AP EAPCET round 3 counselling schedule, the window to make payment of fee and registration for certificate verification for the third round were open from August 19 to 21.

Certificate verification and exercising of web options for the third round was allowed up to August 22, 2024.

Candidates were allowed to change their options on August 23.

Next, selected candidates must complete the self-reporting process and then report at allotted colleges by August 30.

AP EAMCET allotment result 2024: How to check round 3 results?

Go to the official website of APSCHE for EAMCET counselling: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET Open the link to check the third and final round seat allotment result. Provide your login details, if needed. Submit your details and check your result.

In the third round of AP EAMCET counselling, only those candidates who have passed the AP Inter/CBSE/ICSE/NIOS/APSOS board exam with >=44.5 per cent marks (>=39.5% for BC/SC/ST) in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry will be allowed to take admission. For further details, they can check the official website of AP EAMCET counselling.