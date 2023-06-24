Home / Education / Admissions / AP Inter Admission 2023 for 2 year intermediate course underway, details here

AP Inter Admission 2023 for 2 year intermediate course underway, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 24, 2023 10:49 AM IST

AP Inter Admission 2023 for 2 year intermediate course underway. The admission process will end on July 15, 2023.

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has started the AP Inter Admission 2023 registration on June 15, 2023.

The admission in the second phase was started on June 15 and will end on July 15, 2023. As per the official notice, the completion date of admissions into 1st year will be over by July 15, 2023. No further extension of the admission schedule will be given.

The official notice reads, “all the principals of the government/ private aided/ private unaided/ co-operative/ A.P residential/ social welfare residential/ tribal welfare residential/ incentive/ A.P. model Junior Colleges/ MJPAPBCWREIS/ High School Plus and Composite Degree colleges offering two year intermediate course in general and vocational streams are requested to take special care in enrolment of students for the academic year 2023-24.

For more related details candidates can check the notification given below.

Detailed Notification Here

Topics
education news
education news
