Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has started the AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling 2025 on September 8, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for AP LAWCET/ PG LAWCET-2025 counselling can find the registration link through the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling 2025: Registration begins at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in, direct link here

The last date to register is September 11, 2025. The verification of uploaded certificates can be done from September 9 to September 12, 2025. The web options entry can be done from September 12 to September 14, 2025.

The web options can be changed on September 15 and seat allotment results will be released on September 17, 2025.

AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling 2025: How to register

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. Click on AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH category will have to pay ₹500/- as processing fee and for other categories, the processing fee is ₹1000/-.The payment can be done through debit card/ credit card/ net banking/ other channels. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP LAWCET.