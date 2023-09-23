Andhra University will close the registration process for APPGCET 2023 registration on September 23, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test can do it through the official site of AP PGCET at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. APPGCET 2023 registration ends today at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in, link here (File photo)

The verification of uploaded certificates will be done till September 24, 2023. The web options selected will be done from September 24 to September 26, 2023. Web options can be changed till September 27, 2023.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on September 30 after 6 pm. The reporting at colleges and commencement of class work can be done on October 3, 2023.

APPGCET 2023 registration: How to apply

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AP PGCET at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on APPGCET 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on register.

Now login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the APPGCET-2023 rank holders have to pay a processing fee of Rs.700/- (for OC/BC) and Rs.500/- (for SC/ST/PH) to participate in the counseling. The payment will be done through online mode only using the credit card/debit card/net banking/other payment modes.

