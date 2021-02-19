IND USA
Mid-career professionals with a minimum of 10 years’ work experience in diverse backgrounds with a strong and demonstrable leadership potential can apply. The British high commission will select 12 Indian professionals for the programme. (Twitter)
Applications open for Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for leadership

Candidates can apply online for the two-month fellowship programme at University of Oxford by March 22
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:45 PM IST

The application window for the UK government’s prestigious Chevening Gurukul programme for leadership and excellence for 2021-22 is now open. Candidates can apply online for the short-term fellowship programme by March 22. The two-month fully funded residential course will be run at the University of Oxford.

Mid-career professionals with a minimum of 10 years’ work experience in diverse backgrounds with a strong and demonstrable leadership potential can apply. The British high commission will select 12 Indian professionals for the programme.

Candidates can apply online on https://www.chevening.org/fellowship/gurukul/.

In a press release on Thursday, Andrew Ayre, the British deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh, said: “Gurukul Fellowship offers a unique and exciting opportunity for the best professionals in India to address the issues faced by leaders in all fields. The programme familiarises India’s future leaders with good leadership practices in a variety of fields in the UK. This programme is designed to enable the professionals to lead more effectively and to strengthen the UK-India Living Bridge, helping us to share the best of what our two nations have to offer.”

The customised programme, which will begin in September 2021, effectively engages fellows through three fundamental and interlocking components focusing on academic understanding, policy relevance and personal development.

Since 1983, Chevening India has produced over 3,300 scholars and fellows from India.

