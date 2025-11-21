Ashoka University opens Young India Fellowship 2026–27 admissions; scholarships for all selected Fellows

Ashoka University has opened applications for the 16th cohort of the Young India Fellowship (YIF), its flagship one-year postgraduate programme that completes 15 years this cycle. For the upcoming Class of 2026–27, all selected Fellows will receive scholarships, supported by HDFC Bank. Around 100 candidates will be selected through a rigorous and holistic process. Ashoka University Young India Fellowship 2026–27: Applications close on January 19, 2026, with a priority deadline of December 8, 2025. (MINT_PRINT)

Applications for Round 1 are now open and will close on January 19, 2026. The priority deadline within Round 1 is December 8, 2025, and applications received by this date will be evaluated sooner for interviews.

Ashoka University now accepting undergraduate applications for 2026 intake, 500 scholarships available Introduced in 2011, the YIF is known for its interdisciplinary learning structure and strong focus on leadership, communication, critical thinking and problem-solving. Beginning this year, the programme will offer a Postgraduate Diploma in Interdisciplinary Studies, strengthening its academic framework. Fellows take around 18 courses across different fields, work on an immersive real-world project, and engage closely with experienced faculty members, visiting experts and distinguished alumni.

Reflecting on the Fellowship’s journey, Founder & Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, Pramath Raj Sinha, said the YIF holds a special place at Ashoka as “a microcosm of what all of Ashoka has to offer and the best of what Ashoka has to offer.” Vice Chancellor Somak Raychaudhury added that YIF alumni are today working across the world and “many of them are at the top of their field.”

Over the past 14 years, nearly 2,400 alumni have graduated from the Fellowship and are contributing across government, civil society, development, academia, research, the corporate sector, multilateral organisations, entrepreneurship, sports and the arts.

Ashoka University announces new School of Management and Leadership Eligibility and scholarships Anyone with a recognised undergraduate degree by July 2026 (or a final-year student at the time of application) can apply. There is no age limit, and applicants from all backgrounds and nationalities are encouraged to apply. The application process is free, and shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online interview.

All selected Fellows will receive scholarships ranging between 25% and 100%, covering tuition, residence and meals. A few exceptional candidates will receive the Chancellor’s Scholarship, which fully covers tuition and residence.

For more details and the application form, candidates can visit: yif.ashoka.edu.in

(Based on information issued by Ashoka University)