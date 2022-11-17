AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: AACCC round 1 allotment result on Nov 18, not today

AACCC AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will announce NEET round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, November 18, not today. As per the previous schedule of admissions, round 1 seat allotment result was scheduled for November 17.

However, AACCC has revised dates for the first round of admissions. As per the new dates, registration and choice filling ended on November 15 and results will be declared on November 18.

Candidates can check seat allotment result for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) courses on aaccc.gov.in.

AACCC NEET UG counselling is held for BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS courses. The committee conducts counselling for 15% all India quota seats and seats of central and deemed universities, among others. For state quota AYUSH counselling, candidates need to apply to their respective state counselling authorities.

As per the revised schedule for AACCC NEET counselling, selected candidates can report for admission from November 18 to 25.

There will be a second round of AYUSH NEET UG counselling followed by one mop-up and one stray vacancy round. Round 2 registration will begin on December 1. Check the schedule here.