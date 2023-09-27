AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 choice filling begins today at aaccc.gov.in

Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC will begin the AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 choice filling process on September 27, 2023. Candidates who want to fill choices can do it through the official site of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. The link to fill the choices and lock it will be available from 2 pm onwards. AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 choice filling begins today

The choice filling and locking facility will get over on October 2, 2023. The Round 1 seat allotment process will begin on October 3 and will end on October 4, 2023. The seat allotment result will be displayed on October 5, 2023 and candidates can report to the allotted institute from October 6 to October 13, 2023.

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to fill choices for Round 1

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AYUSH NEET at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on NEET PG link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the registration link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Now fill the choices and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of AACCC.

