BHU Admission 2022: Last date to apply for UG courses through CUET

Published on Oct 03, 2022 11:03 AM IST

BHU UG Admission 2022: Candidates who have qualified in CUET UG and had chosen BHU as one of their preferred universities during the application process can apply for admission on the BHU admission portal, bhuonline.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

BHU Admission 2022: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will close the application process for undergraduate admissions through Common University Admission Test or CUET UG 2022 today, October 3. Candidates who have qualified in CUET UG and had chosen BHU as one of their preferred universities during the application process can apply for admission on the BHU admission portal, bhuonline.in. The window closes at 11:59 pm.

“The Banaras Hindu University is pleased to inform you that based on your normalized score obtained in the CUET-2022 conducted by the NTA, you are given an opportunity to participate in ONLINE COUNSELING process for the provisional admission to the course(s) you have applied and for which you are eligible (https://ucanapplym.s3.ap-south1.amazonaws.com/bhu/Bulletine-22.pdf) as per the BHU UET Information Bulletin-2022 for the academic session 2022-23, subject to availability of seats,” the university said in a notification.

The application process started on September 20 and process to fill choices of courses in which students want to take admission started on September 26.

The choice filling window will be open till October 4

The registration fee for BHU UG admission for general, OBC and EWS candidates is 200 and for SC, ST, PwD candidates, it is 100.

