Home / Education / Admissions / BHU spot admission for UG courses begins today, check eligibility

BHU spot admission for UG courses begins today, check eligibility

admissions
Published on Nov 15, 2022 09:58 AM IST

BHU Admission 2022: The university on Sunday announced spot admissions for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

BHU Admission 2022: Spot admission for UG courses begins today, check eligibility (File photo)
BHU Admission 2022: Spot admission for UG courses begins today, check eligibility (File photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Spot or mop-up round of admissions to undergraduate courses at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will begin today, November 15. Eligible candidates can visit the university and take admission by paying the required fee till November 16.

The university on Sunday announced spot admissions for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Candidates who had previously registered with the university but did not fill choice preferences can take admission in the spot round.

“The University Admission Coordination Committee of Banaras Hindu University has accepted the request of the students and given them one more chance of admission. All such students who have not filled the preference earlier but have registered will be able to get admission on merit basis in mop up or spot round depending upon the availability of vacant seats,” BHU said.

For postgraduate courses, BHU spot admissions will be held on November 22 and 23, the university has informed.

Candidates can confirm their admissions on the same day by paying their fees, on the basis of eligibility and availability of seats.

For detailed information, they can visit the university website http://bhuonline.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news admissions
education news admissions

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out