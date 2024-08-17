BHU UG 2024 seat allotment result: Round 1 cut off list out at bhu.ac.in, direct link to check

Banaras Hindu University released the BHU UG 2024 Round 1 cut-off on August 17, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the cut-off on the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in. Candidates who have secured allotted seats in Round 1 of counselling can submit the requisite admission fee online up to August 20, 2024 (5 pm).(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

A notice was released that the link to check the seat allotment list would be activated at 6 pm on August 17, 2024. However, no confirmation on the same is available on the official website.

Candidates who have secured allotted seats in Round 1 of counselling can submit the requisite admission fee online up to August 20, 2024 (5 pm). Candidates need to pay the admission fee/adjust the admission fee (in case of upgradation) to secure admission, informed the official notice.

Candidates are advised to check the allotment list carefully on the admission portal dashboard as it is the responsibility of the candidate to check the CAP UG 2024 dashboard regularly after each round of seat allotment. The University informed that the scores provided by the NTA (National Testing Agency) to calculate merit according to Program-Specific Eligibility criteria will be utilised.

Candidates who wish to check the BHU UG 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result can follow the below mentioned steps.

BHU UG 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of BHU at bhucuet.samarth.edu.in.

Click on BHU UG 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also Read: UPP Constable 2024 exam: UP Police issues important exam day guidelines for candidates

Direct link to check cut-off list