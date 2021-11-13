Bihar DCECE Counselling 2021: Registration begins today, check schedule here

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECE will begin the registration process for Bihar DCECE Counselling 2021 on November 13, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Diploma Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) and Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) counselling can apply online through the official site of BCECE on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the last date for online registration, choice filling for seat allotment and locking will be till November 17, 2021 and the first round provisional seat allotment result will release on November 20, 2021.

The allotment order can be downloaded on November 20 to November 23, 2021 and the document verification and admission can be done from November 21 to November 23. The second round provisional seat allotment result can be published on November 26, 2021 and the second round allotment letter will be available from November 27 to November 30 and document verification and admission can be done from November 28 to November 30, 2021.

Bihar DCECE Counselling 2021: How to register

Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BCECE on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the counselling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

