BITSAT 2021: Last date to apply extended, check details

  • The last date to apply for BITSAT 2021 has extended up to July 7
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 02:10 PM IST

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) has extended the last day to apply for BITS 2021. The last day to apply is June 30. However, In view of the current pandemic situation and the request from many candidates, the deadline to apply for BITS 2021 has been extended till July 7(5 pm).

The application editing window will be activated from July 4, 2021.

BITS 2021 online test will be conducted on August 3-6,2021. The first semester of the academic year 2021-2022 will be for the newly admitted batch is likely to start after September 14, 2021.

Direct link to register for BITSAT-2021

Steps to apply for the BITSAT 2021

Visit the official website of BITS Pilani

Click on the link given to register for BITSAT 2021

Click on the new registration tab

Upload scanned copy of all the required documents

Pay the registration fee

For updates, regularly visit the official website of BITS Pilani at https://www.bits-pilani.ac.in/

