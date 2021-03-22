COMEDK UGET 2021 registration begins on comedk.org, direct link to apply

COMEDK UGET 2021 registration process begins on Monday, March 22, 2021. Interested candidates who want to apply for COMEDK’s Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses can apply online through the official site comedk.org. The last date to apply for the examination is till May 20, 2021.

The examination would be conducted on June 20, 2021. The medium of examination is English and the exam will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The subjects included in the test are Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. A total of 180 questions will be asked for 1 mark each. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Read: JKBOSE Class 12 Results for Leh division announced at jkbose.ac.in

COMEDK UGET 2021: Important Dates

Candidates who want to apply for the exam can check the important dates given below.

• Opening date of registration: March 22, 2021

• Mock test made available online: April 15, 2021

• Last date for online payments and Last date for Submission of completed application online: May 20, 2021

• Start date for download of Test Admission Ticket on the website: June 10, 2021

• Last date for downloading of Online Test Admission Ticket (TAT): June 19, 2021

• Publishing of Provisional Answer Keys: June 24, 2021

• Last date for receiving challenges/objections pertaining to Provisional Answer Keys: June 26, 2021

• Publishing of Final Answer keys: July 1, 2021

• Test Score cards made available online to the candidates: July 6, 2021

COMEDK UGET 2021 examination will be conducted in online mode across the state in over 150 cities and 400 exam centers which offer around 20000 seats and will be followed by online counseling.





