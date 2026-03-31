New Delhi, Admissions under the non-plan category for classes 6-9 in Delhi government schools will commence from April 1 for the 2026–27 academic session, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education. Delhi govt schools to begin non-plan admissions for classes 6-9 from April 1

Non plan admissions are only for students residing in Delhi whose studies are affected due to certain circumstances, like transfer of parents' jobs, and those who were studying in private schools till the last grade.

The circular said the admission process will be conducted in three cycles through an online registration system. The first cycle will open from April 1 to April 7 , followed by subsequent cycles between April 30 and May 25, and July 1 and July 25.

School allotments for the first cycle will be announced on April 21, after which document verification will take place between April 22 and April 30. Similar timelines have been scheduled for the second and third cycles, with the entire admission process concluding by August 31, it stated.

The department said parents seeking admission for their children in government schools must register online through its official website. However, children who are currently studying in government or government-aided schools will have to approach their last attended school for transfer or readmission.

Students who have passed the previous class will be registered online, while out-of-school children aged between 10 and 14 years can register physically at their nearest school, where they will be assessed for foundational literacy and numeracy before being placed in an appropriate class, it said.

The Directorate of Education added that the age criteria for admission as of March 31, 2026, requires children to be between 10 and 15 years for classes 6-9, with certain relaxations permitted by school authorities in specific cases.

It said a centralised helpline has been set up to address admission-related queries, while grievances can also be resolved through help desks at the school level.

Parents have been advised to complete the registration process at the earliest, as chances of securing admission in the preferred school are higher in the initial cycles, it added.

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