Delhi University to display vacant seats for 2nd round of UG admissions today

DU UG Admission 2024: The University of Delhi will display the list of vacant seats for the second round of undergraduate admissions (DU UG admissions 2024) today, August 22. The list of seats will be displayed on the CSAS portal- admission.uod.ac.in. DU UG Admission 2024: List of vacant seats to be released today(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

As per the admission schedule of the university, the first round ended on August 21. After the list of vacant seats is released, candidates can re-order higher preferences from 5 pm on August 22 till 4:59 pm on August 23.

The second round of seat allotment results will be announced on August 25 and candidates have to accept the allotted seat by August 27. Colleges will verify and approve admissions by August 29 and the last date for payment of fee is August 30.

As per the information shared by the university, there are around 71,600 undergraduate seats at DU colleges. The allocation of seats in the first round is 36 per cent higher than the total seats as the university aims to fill the seats optimally to begin the academic session on August 29.

"In the first allocation round, the University has decided to do extra allocations to fill the seats optimally so that the Academic Session may begin on August 29, 2024. Overall, 97,387 allocations have been made in the First Round. This excludes allocation to Performance-based programs and Supernumerary quotas of CW, ECA, Sports and Ward, and Christian candidates," the university said in a statement.

Candidates had the option to choose from 1,559 combinations of programmes and colleges for undergraduate admissions.

As many as 2,45,287 candidates had applied for the first phase of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate courses, of whom 1,85,543 applicants submitted their preferences. The university received 1,72,18,187 preferences in the first round of admissions.

(With inputs from ANI)