DU 2nd cut-off: You need 99% and above to get admission in these colleges
- DU second cut-off has been released. The admission against second cut-off will begin on Monday.
The second cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses in the national capital based Delhi University was released on Saturday. The admission process against this new list will begin on October 11.
In the DU's second cut-off list, there are still many courses in which the cut-off has continued to remain high with Ramjas college’s BA political science course still at 100% cut-off. In the first cut-off, Sri Ram College for Commerce, Hindu College, SGTB Khalsa College, Hansraj College, Deen Dayal Upadhyay College and Jesus and Mary College had pegged 100% cut-off for various courses.
Given below are the list of courses in various affiliated colleges of the DU where the cut-off is 99% and above in the second list:
|Science Courses
|Course
|College
|Cut-off details
|B.Sc (Hons.) Computer Science
|Hansraj College
|99.75- For SC category
|Hansraj College
|99.25- For EWS category
|B.Sc (Hons.) Physics
|Hansraj College
|99.33- For general category
|Hansraj College
|99- For EWS category
|B.Sc (Hons.) Physics
|Hindu college
|99- For EWS category
|B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics
|Kirori Mal College
|99- For general category
|B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics
|Lady Shri Ram College for Women
|99- For general category
|B.Sc (Hons.) Physics
|Ramjas College
|99.3 - For general category
|B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology
|Ramjas College
|99- For Kashmiri Migrants
|Arts and Commerce
|B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology
|Gargi College
|99- For general category
|B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|Hansraj College
|99- For general category
|B.Com (Hons.)
|Hansraj College
|99- For general category
|B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|Hindu College
|99.25- For general category
|B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|Hindu College
|99.25- For OBC category
|B.Com (Hons.)
|Hindu College
|99- For general category
|B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|Kirori Mal College
|99.25- For general category
|B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|Kirori Mal College
|99- For OBC category
|B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|Kirori Mal College
|99- For EWS category
|B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|Lady Shri Ram College for Women
|99.5- For general category
|B.A. (Hons.) History
|Lady Shri Ram College for Women
|99- For general category
|B.A. (Hons.) Journalism
|Lady Shri Ram College for Women
|99- For general category
|B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|Lady Shri Ram College for Women
|99.5- For general category
|B.A. (Hons.) Psychology
|Lady Shri Ram College for Women
|99.5- For general category
|B.Com (Hons.)
|Lady Shri Ram College for Women
|99.5- For general category
|B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|Miranda House
|99- For general category
|B.A. (Hons.) History
|Miranda House
|99- For general category
|B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|Ramjas College
|99- For general category
|B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|Ramjas College
|99.25- For OBC category
|B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|Ramjas College
|100- For General category
|B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|Ramjas College
|99.25- For EWS category
|B.Com (Hons.)
|Ramjas College
|99- For general category
|B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|Shri Ram College of Commerce
|99.75- For general category
|B.Com (Hons.)
|Shri Ram College of Commerce
|99.12-For general category
|B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College
|99- For general category
|B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|Sri Venketeswara College
|99- For general category
|B.A. (Hons.) Political Scienc
|Sri Venketeswara College
|99.25- For general category
|B.Com
|Sri Venketeswara College
|99.25- For general category
Students are suggested to check the cut-off details from the official website of the Delhi University before going for admissio