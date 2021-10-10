Home / Education / Admissions / DU 2nd cut-off: You need 99% and above to get admission in these colleges
DU 2nd cut-off: You need 99% and above to get admission in these colleges

  • DU second cut-off has been released. The admission against second cut-off will begin on Monday.
DU second cut-off has been released at du.ac.in.(Amal KS/HT file photo)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 10:05 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The second cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses in the national capital based Delhi University was released on Saturday. The admission process against this new list will begin on October 11.

In the DU's second cut-off list, there are still many courses in which the cut-off has continued to remain high with Ramjas college’s BA political science course still at 100% cut-off. In the first cut-off, Sri Ram College for Commerce, Hindu College, SGTB Khalsa College, Hansraj College, Deen Dayal Upadhyay College and Jesus and Mary College had pegged 100% cut-off for various courses.

Given below are the list of courses in various affiliated colleges of the DU where the cut-off is 99% and above in the second list:

Science Courses
CourseCollegeCut-off details
B.Sc (Hons.) Computer ScienceHansraj College99.75- For SC category
 Hansraj College99.25- For EWS category
B.Sc (Hons.) PhysicsHansraj College99.33- For general category
 Hansraj College99- For EWS category
B.Sc (Hons.) PhysicsHindu college99- For EWS category
B.Sc (Hons.) StatisticsKirori Mal College99- For general category
B.Sc (Hons.) StatisticsLady Shri Ram College for Women99- For general category
B.Sc (Hons.) PhysicsRamjas College99.3 - For general category
B.Sc (Hons.) ZoologyRamjas College99- For Kashmiri Migrants
Arts and Commerce
B.A. (Hons.) Applied PsychologyGargi College99- For general category
B.A. (Hons.) EconomicsHansraj College99- For general category
B.Com (Hons.)Hansraj College99- For general category
B.A. (Hons.) EconomicsHindu College99.25- For general category
B.A. (Hons.) Political ScienceHindu College99.25- For OBC category
B.Com (Hons.)Hindu College99- For general category
B.A. (Hons.) Political ScienceKirori Mal College99.25- For general category
B.A. (Hons.) Political ScienceKirori Mal College99- For OBC category
B.A. (Hons.) Political ScienceKirori Mal College99- For EWS category
B.A. (Hons.) EconomicsLady Shri Ram College for Women99.5- For general category
B.A. (Hons.) HistoryLady Shri Ram College for Women99- For general category
B.A. (Hons.) JournalismLady Shri Ram College for Women99- For general category
B.A. (Hons.) Political ScienceLady Shri Ram College for Women99.5- For general category
B.A. (Hons.) PsychologyLady Shri Ram College for Women99.5- For general category
B.Com (Hons.)Lady Shri Ram College for Women99.5- For general category
B.A. (Hons.) EconomicsMiranda House99- For general category
B.A. (Hons.) HistoryMiranda House99- For general category
B.A. (Hons.) EconomicsRamjas College99- For general category
B.A. (Hons.) Political ScienceRamjas College99.25- For OBC category
B.A. (Hons.) Political ScienceRamjas College100- For General category
B.A. (Hons.) Political ScienceRamjas College99.25- For EWS category
B.Com (Hons.)Ramjas College99- For general category
B.A. (Hons.) EconomicsShri Ram College of Commerce99.75- For general category
B.Com (Hons.)Shri Ram College of Commerce99.12-For general category
B.A. (Hons.) EconomicsSri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College99- For general category
B.A. (Hons.) EconomicsSri Venketeswara College99- For general category
B.A. (Hons.) Political SciencSri Venketeswara College99.25- For general category
B.ComSri Venketeswara College99.25- For general category

Students are suggested to check the cut-off details from the official website of the Delhi University before going for admissio

