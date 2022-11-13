Home / Education / Admissions / DU 3rd merit list for undergraduate courses today at admission.uod.ac.in

DU 3rd merit list for undergraduate courses today at admission.uod.ac.in

admissions
Published on Nov 13, 2022 07:57 AM IST

DU Admission 2022: The third merit list will be published on the admission portal of DU, admission.uod.ac.in, at or after 5 pm.

DU 3rd merit list for undergraduate courses today at admission.uod.ac.in(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

University of Delhi will announce the third merit list for undergraduate admissions today, November 13. The list will be published on the admission portal of DU, admission.uod.ac.in, at or after 5 pm. Candidates have to login to the portal to check their allotment status.

As per the revised schedule for round 3, candidates have to accept the allocated seat from November 14 to November 15, 2022. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from November 14 to November 16, 2022. The last date of online payment of admission fees is till November 17, 2022.

The seat upgrade window will open from November 18 and will close on November 19, 2022.

In the third round of CSAS, admissions will be done to all supernumerary quotas including ECA, sports, CW, KM and along with regular admissions.

As per the previous schedule, the third merit list was supposed to be out on November 10, 2022 but it was postponed and a revised list for third round of admissions was announced.

Visit admission.uod.ac.in for more information.

du admissions
