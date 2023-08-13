Home / Education / Admissions / DU BTech Admission 2023: Round 2 seat allotment results releasing on August 14

DU BTech Admission 2023: Round 2 seat allotment results releasing on August 14

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 13, 2023 04:44 PM IST

Delhi University to release the second BTech allotment list tomorrow at 5 p.m.

The University of Delhi will release the second allotment list for BTech programme admission tomorrow, August 14. The second allocation list will be available on admission.uod.ac.in at 5 p.m.

According to the counselling schedule, unreserved, EWS and OBC-NCL category candidates will have to report for physical verification of certificates/documents between August 16 to August 17. SC, ST, PwBD, KM, Orphan, and single girl child have to report for the physical verification of certification or documents from August 18 to August 19. The last date for the payment of the admission fee is August 20.

The Delhi University BTech third seat allotment list will be released on August 23.

DU BTech Admission 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.admission.uod.ac.in

Key in your login details

Check the third seat allotment list

Your seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Save the page for future reference.

