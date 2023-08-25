News / Education / Admissions / DU PG 2023 second merit list releasing today at du.ac.in, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 25, 2023 08:59 AM IST

DU PG 2023 second merit list will be released today, August 25, 2023. The steps to check results is given below.

Delhi University will release DU PG 2023 second merit list on August 25, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the merit list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

Candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 25 to August 28, 2023. The department/ college/ centres can verify and approve the online applications from August 26 to August 29, 2023. The last date for online payment of fees by the candidates is till August 30, 2023. The mid-entry will be done from August 31 to September 1, 2023.

DU PG 2023 second merit list: How to check

To check the second merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of DU at du.ac.in.
  • Click on DU PG 2023 second merit list link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • The second merit list will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the list and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The classes for postgraduate programs will commence from Friday, September 1, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.

