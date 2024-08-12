DU UG Admission 2024: Preference change window to close today at admission.uod.ac.in, link here

Delhi University will close the preference change window for DU UG Admission 2024 stimulated ranks on August 12, 2024. The window will close at 11.59 pm today. Candidates can make changes through the official website of Delhi University Admission at admission.uod.ac.in. DU UG Admission 2024: Preference change window to close today, link here

As per the official schedule, the first CSAS allocation list will be announced at 5 p.m. on August 16, 2024. Candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 16 to August 18, 2024. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from August 16 to August 20, 2024. The last date candidates can pay the online fee is August 21, 2024.

DU UG Admission 2024: How to change preference

Candidates who have checked the simulated ranks can follow these steps to make changes in their preference.

Visit the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in.

Click on DU admission link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on registration link.

Again a new page will open where enter the required details and login.

Now make changes in the application form as needed.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the PTI report, the university registered over 1.80 lakh applications in phase II of UG admissions during phase two of CSAS. The official informed that about 2.47 lakh applications have registered for admission into Delhi University's various UG programmes to date.

The CSAS round 2 display of vacant seats on the dashboard of the candidates will be available on August 22, 2024. The window to re-order higher preference will open on August 22 and will close on August 23, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.