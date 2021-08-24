DU UG Admissions 2021: Registration ends next week, check documents required

Delhi University will close down the registration process for DU UG Admissions 2021 next week on August 31, 2021. Candidates who have passed Class 12 board exams can apply for the undergraduate courses offered by the varsity through the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in. The registration process was started on August 2, 2021.

Admissions to Under-Graduate Merit-based programmes will be based on Cut-offs as per past years practice. To register online, candidates will require these documents to be uploaded on the website given in the list below. Take a look.

DU UG Admissions 2021: Documents required

1. Class X Certificate (Mark-sheet or certificate) indicating date of birth and Parents’ names.

2. Class 12 mark sheet.

3. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM Certificate (in the name of the Candidate) issued by the competent authority.

4. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (in the name of the Candidate) issued by the competent authority, and wherein the caste is in the OBC central list issued by http://ncbc.nic.in. Income certificate for the financial year 2020-21, dated on or after March 31, 2021, as stipulated, will be required. The format of the OBC certificate is as per the DOPT certificate issued in 2014.

5. EWS Certificate (Appendix IV) from competent authority certifying the Candidate can claim reservation under this category. Income certificate for the financial year 2020- 21, dated on or after March 31, 2021, as stipulated, will be required.

6. Any Candidates claiming admission through ECA/Sports categories must upload self-at- tested copies of the requisite certificates/produce the relevant required certificates.







