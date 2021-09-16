Home / Education / Admissions / DUET 2021 exam from Sept 26, admit cards soon
  • The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) will be held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 2021, for admission to various UG, PG and M.Phil/Ph.D courses.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 01:28 PM IST

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) will be held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 2021, for admission to various UG, PG and M.Phil/Ph.D courses. The admit cards of all candidates who have registered for the exam will be available soon. The DUET 2021 admit cards will be available on the official website of the exam conducting body, the national testing agency (NTA). 

On the exam day, candidates have to carry admit card with self-declaration form downloaded from the NTA website, a simple transparent ball point pen, additional photograph which will be pasted on attendance sheet, personal hand sanitizer, personal transparent water bottle, an ID proof and sugar tablets.

Candidates are suggested to monitor the official website of NTA for updates regarding the admit cards.

The NTA has been conducting the DUET from 2019 onwards, as entrusted to it by the Delhi University, for admission to selected Undergraduate (UG), Post Graduate (PG), M.Phil and Ph.D Courses.

