GPAT 2021 Results declared at gpat.nta.nic.in, check score card here

GPAT results 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 results. Candidates who had appeared in the GPAT exam can check their GPAT 2021 Score card on the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to check GPAT 2021 score card

NTA had on Thursday released the final answer key of GPAT 2021 examination. GPAT 2021 exam was conducted on February 27 and the provisional answer key and question paper were released on March 7.

GPAT 2021 results have been compiled on the basis the final answer key. Score Cards will not be sent to the candidates so they should download it from the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in.

GPAT 2021: How to check results

Visit official website of GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for GPAT 2021 score card

Key in required details on login page

Results will be declared



